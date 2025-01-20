Travis Scott released his latest album, Utopia, in mid-2023. That was about a year-and-a-half ago now, which may as well be forever in terms of hip-hop release schedules. Well, the good news is that Scott seems to have some new music on the way, as he indicated in a new teaser video.

The 15-second teaser video starts with a shadowy shot of a college band member playing a trombone on a stadium roof. Then, four instances of a “4X4” logo are quickly displayed, followed by the logo of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

While Scott’s post is somewhat ambiguous about what’s happening, an X (formerly Twitter) post from ESPN is more direct: “Tune in to the CFP National Championship tonight at 7:30 PM ET as Travis Scott debuts his new song during halftime.” (Well, technically, it’s not crystal-clear: Based on the phrasing of everything that’s been said, Scott could either perform the song during the halftime show, or debut it via an ad or another format during the TV broadcast.)

Assuming the song in question is indeed “4X4,” despite ESPN’s post, Scott has actually already performed “4X4” live twice so far (per setlist.fm).

This is certainly better news than the copyright lawsuit it was recently revealed he’s facing.