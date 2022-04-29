Travis Scott has been trying to rebuild his reputation after the tragic events at his Astroworld festival in Houston left ten dead and countless others injured. After recently attempting to launch Project HEAL, which was dismissed as a stunt, Scott has been mostly quiet as of late, except to let Coachella know his feelings about being rescinded from the lineup, via some billboards promoting his upcoming Utopia project.

But news broke this week of a documentary by a filmmaker who thought naming the clip Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy was a good idea. That filmmaker, named Charlie Minn, did an interview with Page Six claiming Scott is a “criminal” and because of the presence of an ambulance and Travis stopping when he saw people passed out, the rapper should’ve known people had died.

Minn has said his piece, and now Scott’s team has fired back, giving comment to TMZ about Minn’s “propaganda piece.” Here’s further quote given to TMZ, that the film is a “farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion.”

Further quotes: “It’s a profit play and a publicity stunt, with no support from the film industry, no distribution, and from a director with no respect from his field who has been termed a “trauma pornographer.”

An attorney who is representing several of the plaintiffs from Astroworld in their lawsuits is a producer of the film, which does seem a little strange, and a few plaintiffs decided to be featured in the clip. The film started airing in Texas today. Check out a trailer below.