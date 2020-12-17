Travis Scott’s Latest Money Move Is A Spiked Seltzer Called Cacti

A lot of fuss has been made over Travis Scott’s mind-reeling corporate sponsorships. Over the past year, his influence has grown, allowing him to link up with brands for lucrative promotions — which has, in turn, led to even more brands clamoring to work with the 28-year-old rapper. While some debate whether that’s a good thing or not, Travis just keeps announcing more and more money moves. His latest is a leap into the spiked seltzer game to compete with White Claw and Bud Light. His brand — brought to you by Anheuser-Busch — is called Cacti.

It’s made with agave — the same plant used to make tequila — and coming out in Spring of 2021 in three flavors: Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. Naturally, it’ll be relatively low in alcohol content — only 7% ABV — and sold in 9oz, 16oz, and 25oz sizes. Travis’s statement in the press release reads, “Cacti is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into. Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right but on thousands of creative [prototypes] on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world… I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

The partnership with Anheuser-Busch — the makers of Budweiser and its related spin-offs — is just the latest for the Houston rapper, who also teamed up with the makers of the Fortnite video game, McDonald’s, and Nike, earning a spot on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 and the nickname “brand whisperer.”