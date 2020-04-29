Shelter-at-home orders across the country are set to expire at the end of this month in some states. And while it’s way too early to imagine what life is going to be like as public spaces start to open up again, we’re psyched at the very idea of being able to go outside and live our lives in some form. If that means wearing masks to public events, we’re with it. If it means having to get tested regularly (assuming our country ever has the means to be able to provide tests), we’ll deal. Look, we’ll do just about anything to be allowed to go back outside. And whenever that day comes, we want to step out looking our best. Except for the uncut hair. After a solid lull, the great drops have been rolling again — with Nike, Adidas, Supreme, and our favorite streetwear brands consistently churning out new colorways and designs to keep us busy for the end of the spring season. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases out this week.

Air Jordan 5 Fire Red This iconic colorway of the Air Jordan 5 has been a sneakerhead favorite for 30 years and features a premium white leather upper with a contrasting pure black midsole, with crimson fire accents, a matching red collar, lace locks, and red heel branding. Michael Jordan rocked a similar pair during a March 28th, 1990 game where the Bulls faced off against the Cavaliers, and MJ scored a career-high 69 points. The Air Jordan 5 in Fire Red is set to drop on May 2nd for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. Adidas Nite Jogger 3M Scotchlite Pack 3M reflective detailing is Adidas’ favorite sneaker design innovation of the last five years hands down. In my opinion, no silhouette makes it work better than the Adidas Nite Jogger. Meant for urban-based nighttime running, the Nite Runner features an ultra-lightweight Primeknit upper and sits atop a well-cushioned BOOST midsole and features 3M panels to increase nighttime visibility.

This collaboration with 3M takes those reflective details to the next level by covering the upper in a highly reflective Scotchlite wrapping, ensuring your presence on the road is known. The sneaker features 3M branding across the entire upper, a detail we could’ve done without but, considering its high functionality, we’ll give it a pass. The Adidas Nite Jogger 3M Scotchlite Pack is set to drop on May 1st for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Adidas webstore.

Mita x Studio Seven x New Balance ML850 This three-way collaboration between Mita, STUDIO SEVEN, and New Balance oozes with 90s vibes thanks to its bulky silhouette and gray tonal upper. Utilizing the ML850 silhouette, this collaboration sets itself apart from other dad-shoe leaning looks with its playful bright magenta and turquoise accents, dusted blue-collar, subtle pink-toned New Balance branding, and graphic cartoon macron on the inner heel panel. A dope understated sneaker with just the right amount of spring-appropriate color. We’re digging that. The Mita x Studio Seven x New Balance Ml850 is set to drop on April 28th for a retail price of $137. Pick up a pair exclusively at the Mita webstore. Carhartt WIP Converse Chuck 70 Low Converse has enlisted workwear label Carhartt WIP for a tough canvas iteration of their classic Chuck 70. Featuring re-enforced heavy canvas, and Carhartt branding on the tongue, this collaborative pair of kicks is dressed in your choice of an earthy brown or faded camo colorway that complements the shoe’s rugged construction. By now we’re used to high-fashion takes on the Chuck 70 — COMME des GARÇONS is dropping a Chuck 70 pack this week as well — but this workwear-inspired Carhartt WIPP iteration is refreshingly simple take that locks in nicely with the back-to-basics just-the-essential living style we’ve all adopted since quarantine. The Carhartt WIP Converse Chuck 70 is set to drop on April 28th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair through the Converse webstore.

Nike Daybreak Type N. 354 Nike’s deconstruction-heavy N. 354 line dropped three new colorways of their product-model take on the Daybreak runner this week through the Nike Japanese webstore. Composed of a lightweight mesh material — similar to Adidas Primeknit — the Daybreak N. 354 features heavy-stitching along the sneaker’s suede panels, N. 354 logos across the tongue and heel, a thick-tread waffle outsole, and sits atop an EVA foam midsole. The sneaker is dropping in a Black/Summit White, Summit White/Light Orewood Brown or Laser Orange/Summit White colorway. The Nike Daybreak Type N. 354 is out now and retails for $100. Pick up a pair exclusively through the Nike Japan webstore. A global release is expected to arrive soon, but no firm date exists yet. Travis Scott “The Scotts” Cactus Jack Merch Travis Scott is delivering a new merch collection that celebrates the rapper’s Fortnite Astronomical tour and his latest Kid Cudi-assisted single “The Scotts.” The new merch consists of hoodies and t-shirts in Travis’ custom washed out psychedelic aesthetic with Cactus Jack, and Fortnite branding and some Scott-ified (what else would you call it?) plays on classic gaming logos from Acclaim, Nintendo, and Playstation.

The full collection does delve into gimmicky territory thanks to the inclusion of a gaming-ready mousepad, a low shag rug, a plush blanket, and a blacklight poster, but we appreciate Travis Scott for encouraging his audience to stay home. Smart move from someone who is increasingly showing the fashion world that he understands the market better than anyone gives him credit for. The Travis Scott “The Scotts” Cactus Jack Merch collection is cop-able now at the Travis Scott webstore.

NOAH Thank You Core Logo T-Shirt NOAH is dropping a special t-shirt to honor the doctors and nurses on the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic with this special all-white t-shirt featuring NOAH branding above a Red Cross with the words “Thank You” printed on the reverse. All proceeds of the NOAH Thank You t-shirt will go directly to Direct Relief, a charity providing desperately needed personal protective gear to people in the medical field who are currently grappling with the virus. The NOAH Thank You Core Logo t-shirt is set to drop on April 30th. Shop the shirt at NOAH’s webstore. Supreme SS20 Drop 10 Supreme’s 10th Spring 2020 drop consists primarily of light layers and outerwear and is probably the last spring drop from the label to include layers, as we inch closer and closer to summer. Highlights from the new drop include the heavy denim trucker jacket with hole punch accents, a metallic rib hoodie with matching sweatpants, large-logo crewnecks, a basketball jersey, and shorts combo, and several colorful spring-appropriate graphic-heavy t-shirts. On the accessory end, Supreme is dropping a debossed glass ashtray in red or colorless, and a few Motion Logo Cruiser skateboards.