For the most part, Travis Scott took a back seat in the music world this year, but he was still able to find success in it over the past 12 months. The Houston native landed two No. 1 singles thanks to “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi and “Franchise” with Young Thug. He also joined Big Sean, Kanye West, Gunna, and Future on tracks from their respective 2020 albums. Despite this, his biggest musical accomplishment in 2020 comes off his Astrowrld album which he released back in 2018. Two years after its release, Travis Scott landed his first diamond single thanks to “Sicko Mode” with Drake.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified the single as diamond on Wednesday, confirming that it crossed 10 million sales mark. The song also has 1.2 billion streams on Spotify and its music video 735 million views on YouTube. The diamond certification of “Sicko Mode” joins Travis’ impressive 2020 resume that also includes successful brand partnerships with Fortnite, McDonald’s, and PlayStation. His Fornite saw him hold his own virtual concert within the game while connecting with McDonald’s produced three separate merch collections, his own meal, and more. Lastly, his partnership with PlayStation saw him receive the title of creative director while the two teamed up to debut a new pair of Nike Dunk Lows.

In more recent news, Travis reportedly made about $20 million while working with McDonald’s this year. The rapper is also rumored to be working on his own PlayStation game.