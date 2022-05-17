A few months ago, Travis Scott was still living under the radar following the tragedy that took place at his 2021 Astroworld Festival. That incident resulted in ten deaths and nearly 5,000 injuries as well as nearly $3 billion in lawsuits. While many have placed a majority of the blame on Travis for the tragedy, others like the rapper himself feel otherwise. It’s probably why Travis began a slow return to the spotlight, one he completed with his recent performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Travis has also used the last few months to give back to the community, something he recently did with a donation to college students.

According to TMZ, Travis donated $1 million in scholarships to 100 students enrolled at HBCUs across the country. The students all are set to graduate with the Class of 2022, so his contribution ensures that students are able to do so without running into financial troubles in the near future or further down the line. The upcoming graduates, who finished their final semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, will each receive a $10,000 scholarship from Travis’ Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund.

In total, the scholarships were handed out to seniors at 38 schools which include Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, and more. The $1 million in scholarships are also a part of Travis’ Project HEAL initiative which he launched in March with a $5 million donation to community-based programs.