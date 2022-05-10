The Astroworld Festival Tragedy Has Almost 5,000 Claims Of Injuries

The tragedy of Travis Scott’s Astroworld still remains largely unresolved. While the rapper has made problematic attempts to redeem himself and has already started taking the stage again, today, Rolling Stone reported that there are, in total, almost 5,000 claims of injuries from the festival, according to a new court filing.

Attorneys reported 732 claims of injuries requiring extensive medical treatment. There were also 1,649 claims of injuries requiring less extensive treatment, and 2,540 claims for injuries with severity still under review. This adds up to a total of over 4,900 claims for deaths and injuries. The difference between extensive medical treatment and less extensive treatment is unclear.

A documentary about the Astroworld tragedy recently came out, titled Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy. That filmmaker, named Charlie Minn, did an interview with Page Six claiming Scott is a “criminal” and because of the presence of an ambulance and Scott stopping when he saw people passed out, the rapper should’ve known people had died.

Scott’s team has since fired back, calling the documentary a “propaganda piece” and is a “farce financed by and containing content from members of the plaintiff’s legal teams, who, weeks after a tragedy, sought to exploit and benefit financially from it, with the clear goals of making money and swaying future juries and public opinion.”