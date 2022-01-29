travis scott governors ball
A Travis Scott Petition For Coachella 2023 Was Removed For Having Thousands Of Fake Signatures

Earlier this week, a petition appeared on Change.org demanding Travis Scott perform at Coachella 2023. The petition’s creator felt it was unfair that the rapper was dropped from this year’s festival — which he was initially set to headline — as a result of November’s tragedy at his Astroworld Festival. “We all know Astroworld tragedy wasn’t Travis fault,” read the petition. “Let him get back to performing on the biggest stages!” It took off, receiving upwards of 70,000 signatures — or so it seemed.

But now the petition has been removed from the website, as per NME, after it was discovered many of the 70,000 signatures were fake. When the impostor signatures had been removed, only 5,000 signatures were left. However, after further investigation, it was decided that more would need to be done.

“This petition was removed from Change.org due to violations of our Community Guidelines,” Change.org wrote in their statement. “The petition was found to contain fraudulent signatures, which were removed. After further investigation, our team discovered that the petition had produced several fraudulent attempts, which forced a complete removal of the petition.” The company added that they have a “range of automated systems and teams dedicated to blocking and removing double or fake signatures and detect other fraudulent activity.”

