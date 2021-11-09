Post Malone Will Replace Travis Scott As A Day N Vegas Headliner

With Travis Scott dropping out of Day N Vegas in the wake of the deaths at his own Astroworld Festival, the Houston rapper has been replaced as a headliner by another Texan, Post Malone. He’ll close out the Saturday date this weekend, which Day N Vegas announced along with the rest of the set times on Monday evening.

We are excited that @PostMalone has been added to close out Saturday night! 🌻 ♠️ Download the Day N Vegas app to view set times, register your wristband and receive real time updates and info 📲 pic.twitter.com/lrO6LfvJ78 — Day N Vegas (@daynvegas2021) November 9, 2021

Variety reported Travis’ withdrawal from the upcoming festival, citing a source that said the “Franchise” rapper was “too distraught to play” another show in the aftermath of the Astroworld incident, in which eight people died due to injuries sustained when the crowd pressed forward to get close to the stage. Another 300 people were reported injured.

Travis shared both a written statement and a video expressing his regrets for the incident. “My fans really mean the world to me,” he said. “I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. […] I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.” However, that hasn’t prevented him from being inundated with lawsuits, the first of which had already been filed the next day accusing Travis of “encouragement of violence.”

Meanwhile, Travis has also pledged his assistance to the victims’ families. Incidentally, his Day N Vegas replacement Post Malone recently postponed his own Posty Fest to 2022 citing logistical issues in the production of the event.