Harmony Korine’s movie Aggro Dr1ft screened at some film festivals in 2023, and it’s notable for a handful of reasons. There’s the fact that it stars Travis Scott (and Jordi Mollà). There’s the fact that it was filmed entirely in infrared. There’s the fact that most critics didn’t care for it, as the film currently has a score of 38 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, the movie’s peculiar legacy continues: Korine is set to host a series of showings for the movie in 2024, and the first of them will go down on February 7 at Crazy Girls, a strip club in Los Angeles (as Variety reports). The tour is presented by multimedia design collective EDGLRD and will hit other “unconventional” venues following Crazy Girls.

EDGLRD head of film strategy and development Eric Kohn said in a statement, “The distribution of Aggro Dr1ft goes beyond the limitations of the outdated moviegoing experience. You don’t just watch Aggro Dr1ft — you step into a new world, and these events will allow audiences to immerse themselves in it.”

At each screening, the film will be accompanied by backdrops featuring visuals from EDGLRD, as well as musical performances by Korine and Aggro Dr1ft composer Araabmuzik.

In a not particularly laudatory review of the movie, Vulture‘s Bilge Ebiri wrote, “I don’t get the sense that anyone involved in Aggro Dr1ft has ever had a normal interaction with anyone, which probably makes it hard to find things for these characters to do,” and, “Maybe the most troubling thing about this film is the gnawing sense one gets that nobody involved with it cared all that much about what was actually on screen. They’re in love with the idea more than the execution.”

Korine himself previously said of the film, “I am excited. I have never made anything like it. I was trying not to make a movie. I don’t know if it will be a scandal, but it will be its own statement.”