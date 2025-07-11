It looks like the sequel to Travis Scott’s 2019 EP Jackboys is coming sooner than anyone thought. While Travis teased the project back in April, and revealed a movie companion is planned for it in May, there was little information about its potential release date — until today. Travis posted the release date on Instagram, along with the reveal that this time, the tape would be hosted by Texas rap legend Bun B.

“JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13,” he wrote. “SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME.” So, it looks like Jackboys 2 is coming out this Sunday, giving fans a full week to enjoy the project at length (it seems he, too, is an advocate of off-cycle releases, if not returning to Tuesday releases as my colleague wrote nearly seven years ago). The post itself revealed that the project would be 17 tracks long, although it’s still unclear who all will be included outside of Travis himself, and presumably Don Toliver and Sheck Wes, Travis’ main Cactus Jack artists.

But Travis may have given fans a way of decoding potential features ahead of time, sending Lamborghinis branded with the Jackboys logo to other artists such as 21 Savage, GloRilla, Kodak Black, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, and Waka Flocka Flame.

Jackboys 2 is due on 7/13 via Cactus Jack and Epic. Get more info here.