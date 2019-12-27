Travis Scott Shows Off His Star-Studded Contact List With His Label’s ‘Jackboys’ EP

Back at the end of November, Travis Scott announced he’d release the first group compilation from his Cactus Jack Records crew “before the end of 2019.” It looks like he took a page from his mentor Kanye West and stuck to his word, as Jackboys landed on streaming services overnight.

As it turns out, Jackboys is a seven-song EP showcasing not only Travis’ label signees, but also a collection of his favorite collaborators, including Quavo, Offset, and Young Thug, with surprise appearances from New York drill newcomer Pop Smoke, Spanish pop star Rosalía, and Lil Baby, the latter two appearing on the remix of Travis’ hit single “Highest In The Room.” Intriguingly, the guests dominate much of the run time, leaving only a handful of verses for Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

To commemorate the release, Travis is auctioning off the 1988 BMW E30 M3 pictured on the cover art, which was photographed by director Harmony Korine. Fans can sign up for the auction at at jackboys.travissscott.com.

Jackboys finishes off a strong 2019 for Travis, who brought back his Astroworld Fest for its second year, where he and Migos debuted a new track and Kanye West surprised the crowd with his own new music, dropped some of the year’s most sought-after shoes with Nike, and performed with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne on the AMAs.

Jackboys is out now on Epic Records. Get it here.

