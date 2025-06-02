Playboi Carti’s set on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour brought Travis Scott to Chicago’s Soldier’s Field. Travis and Carti have collaborated often, and performed several of their songs together during Carti’s opening set. After playing a string of songs from his new album, I AM MUSIC, Travis surprised the crowd, joining Carti for a mini-set including their joint hits “Goosebumps,” “Crush,” and “Fe!n” from Travis’ last album, Utopia. You can check out some fan videos of the performance here.
Carti also reportedly again teased a new project, despite having released Music just three months ago, to a warm fan reception. In addition to that supposed new album, fans can also look forward to Carti’s performance at the 2025 BET Awards, which he’s billed to play, along with Lil Wayne, GloRilla, and Leon Thomas.
You can check out the remaining tour dates on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Playboi Carti below.
06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium
08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome