Playboi Carti’s set on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour brought Travis Scott to Chicago’s Soldier’s Field. Travis and Carti have collaborated often, and performed several of their songs together during Carti’s opening set. After playing a string of songs from his new album, I AM MUSIC, Travis surprised the crowd, joining Carti for a mini-set including their joint hits “Goosebumps,” “Crush,” and “Fe!n” from Travis’ last album, Utopia. You can check out some fan videos of the performance here.

Carti also reportedly again teased a new project, despite having released Music just three months ago, to a warm fan reception. In addition to that supposed new album, fans can also look forward to Carti’s performance at the 2025 BET Awards, which he’s billed to play, along with Lil Wayne, GloRilla, and Leon Thomas.

You can check out the remaining tour dates on The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour with Playboi Carti below.

06/05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

06/10 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

06/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

06/21 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

07/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

07/08 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

07/12 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

07/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

07/24 — Montréal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

07/27 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/28 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/02 — Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium

08/12 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

08/15 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/27 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

08/30 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

09/03 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome