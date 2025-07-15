It doesn’t look like Travis Scott is sweating Clipse’s scathing assessment of him on their new album Let God Sort Em Out. Instead, he’s busy promoting his own new project, Jackboys 2, the follow-up to the EP that introduced the world to his Cactus Jack Records signees at large.

To that end, he’s released the video for one of his solo cuts from the compilation album, “Kick Out.” The song features uncredited vocals from 21 Savage, offering his laconic ad-libs as Travis warns, “If this sh*t get complicated, you get kicked out.” His verses consist mainly of tough-talking threats that, like most of his raps, work best if you imagine him issuing them on Fortnite rather than the mean streets of Houston.

Jackboys 2 once again showcases the full Cactus Jack roster, which includes Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, and SoFayGo, with guest appearances from GloRilla, Future, Kodak Black, Playboi Carti, SahBabii, Tyla, Vybez Kartel, Waka Flocka Flame, Wallie Da Sensei, Yeat and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

In addition to releasing the album and video this week, Travis also teased the companion film directed by Harmony Korine, with whom Travis previously collaborated on the eye-popping film Aggro Dr1ft, which was filmed entirely in infrared.

Watch Travis Scott’s video for “Kick Out” above.

Jackboys 2 is out now via Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records. You can find more info here.