Travis Scott has slowly been returning to performing after the Astroworld tragedy in November that left ten dead. In March, he took the stage at a pre-Oscars party, and then at a Coachella afterparty a month later. He also announced his headlining festival return, with a spot on the roster for the Brazilian festival Primavera Sound in November.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Sicko Mode” rapper made a comeback over the weekend with his first public performance since the tragedy. It was in a Miami club; online pre-sale tickets were $50, while tickets at the doors were $300 for men and $200 for women, as per the doorman.“Travis Scott usually costs half a million dollars to perform at your venue,” the doorman told the magazine. “And he hasn’t performed in seven months, so this one is highly anticipated. We pre-sold all our tables. Reservations were averaging $50,000 tonight.” To skip the line was an extra $200. The writer noted that despite the venue being at full capacity, no one was moshing.

Filmmaker Charlie Minn recently released Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy, a documentary about the Astroworld tragedy. In an interview, Minn said: “Travis Scott to me is a punk. In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”