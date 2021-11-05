For the third time in four years, Travis Scott will bring the rage to his hometown of Houston with his trademark Astroworld Festival. In addition to performing “The Scotts” and “Franchise,” as well as his last album, Astroworld, Travis will most likely perform a new song at the festival as he returns tonight with “Escape Plan” and “Mafia.” The former track is everything you expect from him as it’s raucous and full of chaos while the latter is a bit more relaxed and calm for a record from Travis

Travis’ upcoming Astroworld Festival, which takes place on November 5 and 6, will feature performances from 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Bad Bunny, BIA, Chief Keef, Don Toliver, Earth, Wind & Fire, Houston All-Stars, Lil Baby, Master P, Roddy Ricch, Sheck Wes, Sofaygo, SZA, Teezo Touchdown, Toro Y Moi, Tame Impala, Young Thug, and Yves Tumor. Travis will also livestream his first of two solo sets at Astroworld exclusively on Apple Music.

The new track comes after he joined Young Thug and Drake on “Bubbly” and teamed with Don Toliver for “Flocky Flocky.”

You can listen to “Escape Plan” in the video above and check out Mafia here.

