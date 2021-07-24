After a long time without music festivals and concerts, live shows are back. This weekend thousands of music fans have made their way to Miami for Rolling Loud’s first festival of the year, which is headlined by ASAP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone. Ahead of the festival’s second day of performances, Travis, who headlines the Saturday edition, took to Twitter to offer a new challenge to his audience hours before he takes stage.

HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW.

WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT. pic.twitter.com/Ra76ejg77H — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 24, 2021

In the post, Scott shared a one-minute snippet of a music video that previews an unreleased song. “HMM SOME ONE ASK ME HOW IM STARTING I SAID THIS IS HOW,” he wrote in the caption the video. “WHO CAN REMEMBER THIS BY TONIGHT.” If the track gets premiered in full during his Rolling Loud set, it could prove to be one of the biggest moments of the night, as fans have been expecting new music for a while now.

Miami’s Rolling Loud is far from the only festival Scott will appear at this year. He’s also slated to headline Day N Vegas, Rolling Loud’s New York showcase, as well as his own Astroword festival, which returns to Houston this fall.

You can listen to a snippet of the unreleased track above.