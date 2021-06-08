After being shut for more than a year, some of the biggest musical festivals are preparing for a strong return this year. But few will be able to match the energy Rolling Loud, as the platform just announced its third festival for the year. The Miami-born showcase will come to New York in the fall for a bout headlined by J. Cole, Travis Scott, and 50 Cent.

Out of the three acts, Cole is the only one who’s recently dropped a project, having released The Off-Season last month. Scott could have new music on the way, with his upcoming album, rumored to be titled Utopia, in the works. 50 Cent getting the headliner spot gives the New York rap legend an opportunity to put on a great show for his hometown.

Rolling Loud’s New York festival, which takes place during the weekend of October 28-30, will also feature a special guest performance from the state’s own Bobby Shmurda, who was released from prison earlier this year after spending almost seven years behind bars. Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, Jack Harlow, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Polo G, Moneybagg Yo, Joey Badass, Playboi Carti, Wale, Young Dolph, Griselda Records, and many more will also hit its New York stage.

Prior to the show, J. Cole is set to headline Rolling Loud’s Los Angeles festival while Travis Scott signed on as a headliner for its Miami festival.

You can check out the full lineup in the post above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.