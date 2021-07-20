Last winter, Travis Scott announced a new line of spiked seltzer drinks called Cacti. The beverages, which come in lime, pineapple, and strawberry flavors, hit stores this spring. So far, they’ve been a hit, and now he’s looking to bring more exposure to it through a new partnership with Uber Eats.

According to Complex, Scott teamed up with the food delivery service to give lucky fans a shot at winning exclusive Cacti merchandise. Between July 21-25, consumers can score a chance at getting the merch — namely, an army green t-shirt that sports the Cacti logo, as well as a handwritten note from Scott himself — by purchasing the seltzer on the Uber Eats app. Consumers will then be able to enter a contest to win the shirt.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available to everyone. Only residents of Chicago, Washington D.C., Miami, Orlando, and Tampa are eligible for the giveaway.

The partnership comes after Travis launched his cannabis line, Cactus Farms, together with marijuana cultivator Connected Cannabis. According to NME, the “Indica-leaning strain” features a “dense, purple bud that releases a pungent, funky-sweet gas aroma rounded out by a unique berry twist.”

This also comes after Scott hid tickets for his upcoming festival Astroworld in variety packs of his cacti seltzer. A total of 200 tickets were made available via the giveaway.