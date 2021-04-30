Over the past few years, Travis Scott has been building something special with his Astroworld Festival. The past two fests have become highly anticipated events, but unfortunately, there was no festival in 2020. Now, though, fans have something to be excited about for later this year: The third annual fest is set to go down at NRG Park in Houston, Texas on November 5 and 6.

Scott made the announcement on Instagram today (which is his 30th birthday), writing, “For this bday all I want is rage man we been locked in a house for sometime now and I been banging my head around trynna to get back to it I been wanting to share and experince with all the other like minded chaotic rager like me for some time now. That being said in november pop out at the fest astroworld fest 2021 2 days this year with and out landish line up see u soon !!!”

This year’s lineup has yet to be revealed, but given that it will be curated by Scott himself, there are sure to be some heavy-hitters involved this time around, as has been the case in years prior. Previous editions have hosted artists like Post Malone, Rosalía, Pharrell Williams, DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Tickets will go on sale on May 5 at 10 a.m. CT on the festival website.

