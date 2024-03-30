The Iron Claw fans the time has come. Professional wrestling’s biggest night, Wrestlemania 2024 is just days away. As if Dwayne Johnson’s (better known to WWE supporters as The Rock) return wasn’t enough to drawn in viewers the event’s latest teaser aims to hone in on rap music lovers.

With the colossal showdown set to take place at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, the network had to tap Meek Mill as its official hometown ambassador. On X (formerly Twitter), famed wrestler turned company man (WWE’s Chief Content Officer) Triple H shared the latest promotional video starring the “Shaq & Kobe” rapper.

“A story of neon dreams… or faded nightmares,” he wrote. “You ready for this, Meek Mill? #WrestleMania.”

A story of neon dreams… or faded nightmares. You ready for this, @MeekMill? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/deR4sPI1zX — Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2024

The clip soundtracked by Meek’s cult classic track “Dreams & Nightmares” (and debately the unofficial rap anthem of the city) further builds out the anticipation for the night’s biggest matchup. As the video closes Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins come head-to-head. This is exactly what subscribers have been waiting for.

WrestleMania XL (40) will take place on April 6 and 7. The multi-day event will be broadcasted live via pay-per-via-view. WrestleMania can also be streamed on Peacock. Find more information here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.