Yesterday (March 30), Travis Scott made his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live.

Although the “KPop” rapper didn’t appear in any of the evening’s sketches, he did treat the audience to two performances of tracks from his latest album, Utopia (“My Eyes” and “Fe!n” featuring Playboi Carti). With all attention on him, he figured it would be the perfect time to share the official visual of the project’s most popular track.

So, over on Scott’s YouTube channel, he shared his Gabriel Moses-directed video for “Fe!n.” The cinematic visual features Scott and Carti in the shadows of a black room as he spirals around the varying parts of himself, making for an exciting watch. Scott’s dramatic rotation and lively response make the video a visual representation of every rager’s deepest dark and dizzying fantasy brought to film.

Scott’s live performance style for the track has received mixed reviews. Rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden outright bashed his 2024 Grammys rendition. “Get the f*ck off the stage,” he shouted during an episode of his namesake podcast.

However, supporters have made “Fe!n” Scott’s mandatory repeat track during his live shows. On the Utopia Tour, the Oklahoma crowd made him perform the song ten times.

Watch Travis Scott’s official video for “Fe!n” featuring Playboi Carti above.