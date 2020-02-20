Travis Scott Shares A Snippet Of An Unreleased Collaboration With Pop Smoke

While a number of celebrities shared their words in honor of the late Pop Smoke this morning, only a few had been able to say they worked with the Brooklyn rapper. Those that did shared their appreciation for his talents and work ethic, among other things.

Nicki Minaj called his death “unbelievable” and blamed it on “jealousy.” Meanwhile, Quavo labeled the Brooklyn rapper as “Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative.” Others found different ways to celebrate his life and work than the usual tweet or Instagram post.

One of them was Travis Scott. On his Instagram story, Scott shared an unreleased collaboration with the late rapper, which would have served as he and Smoke’s second collaboration after the two connected for “Gatti” this past December. The track wound up being the most successful in Smoke’s career, giving him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

Travis Scott played a new Pop Smoke snippet on IG 💫💫 pic.twitter.com/Y6NaH82nww — 🎪 (@RodeoTheAlbum) February 19, 2020

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Smoke shared his memories of the occasion. “The first time I ever met Travis was at his f*cking [Astroworld] Festival. He invited me to his festival in Houston, that was crazy too,” he said. “He gave me a whole bottle, mad merch…. Real one, for sure.”

You can hear the snippet of the unreleased track between Pop Smoke and Travis Scott in the video above.