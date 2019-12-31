Travis Scott And Pop Smoke Make A Flashy Late-Night Fast Food Run In Their ‘Gatti’ Video

Travis Scott, Pop Smoke, and their posse take over a McDonald’s parking lot during a late-night fast food run in the blacklight video for “Gatti” from the recently released Jackboys EP. Jackboys is the first group release from Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, which features his artists Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. The EP also features appearances from frequent Travis Scott collaborators like Offset, Quavo, and Young Thug, as well as a guest verse from Spanish pop sensation Rosalía. There’s also a short film.

“Gatti” features plenty of shots of its namesake, including the black and blue Chiron, which has become the go-to flex for top flight rappers like Scott in recent months — even 50 Cent advanced his lighthearted feud with French Montana by making fun of French’s older model Veyron and telling him to cop the 2020 Chiron instead. A small fleet of Bugatti sports cars pulling up in a McDonald’s drive-thru makes for a striking image and reinforces the hood-rich sensibility of the song’s lyrics.

Pop Smoke became a New York breakout star earlier this year when his drill hit “Welcome To The Party” wound up on seemingly everyone’s playlists and even got a remix from Nicki Minaj herself — as well as a fun take on the track from Rico Nasty. The 20-year-old Brooklynite’s latest guest verse is sure to put him on a lot of radars in the coming year, while Travis’ Cactus Jack crew gets an early pass to the next big musical wave with his assistance. It’s a win-win.

Jackboys is out now on Cactus Jack and Epic.