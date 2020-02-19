Earlier this morning, it was reported that burgeoning Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke — aka Bashar Barakah Jackson — had been shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in Hollywood Hills. TMZ reported that a pair of masked men broke into the home the rapper was renting in the very early morning and fired multiple shots. Jackson was pronounced dead at nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

Smoke had only recently released his second major label mixtape, Meet The Woo 2, after a stunning 2019 breakout that included New York club favorite “Welcome To The Party,” a placement on Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records compilation Jackboys, and booking on the New York lineup of the Rolling Loud traveling festival. “Welcome To The Party” was notably remixed by other big-name rappers, including Nicki Minaj and Rico Nasty.

While his road to stardom had its share of bumps — he was barred from Rolling Loud New York by NYPD over alleged gang ties and arrested in January of this year for transporting a stolen vehicle across state lines — he was also rapidly becoming one of hip-hop’s new favorite artists. The proof was in the outpouring of condolences from collaborators like Quavo and Nicki Minaj, admirers like fellow New Yorker Bas and Bay Area singer Kehlani, and even New York old heads like Talib Kweli and Pete Rock.

See hip-hop react to the sudden death of Pop Smoke below.

20 years old. So full of personality…we were just talking about all the things he was excited to do this year, goals to check off the list, taking the music to new levels. Just getting started. I feel sick 😞 R.I.P. Pop Smoke pic.twitter.com/Y83lDDuoXo — Nadeska (@neweryork) February 19, 2020

Damn this so shit fuckin wack. You made the whole city proud. RIP Pop Smoke — Bas (@Bas) February 19, 2020

Sad day

Rest In Peace Pop Smoke.

Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Peace to Brooklyn — Rob Markman 💭 (@RobMarkman) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke’s tour was set to kick off in a few weeks in DC. Several sold out shows. Ugh. Smh. Prayers up to his family and friends. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tn50ynPA9q — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 19, 2020

Damn. The future was bright for Pop Smoke. This is tragic. Brooklyn is in mourning right now. #RIPPopSmoke https://t.co/RQVZhz24ON — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) February 19, 2020

Da Fuck???? smfh Damn! Didnt even drop his 1st album yet. Damn man this is crazy! RIP POP SMOKE https://t.co/ZNqCUxMSlr — PETEROCK.COM (@PeteRock) February 19, 2020

RIP Pop Smoke 🙏💔😔 pic.twitter.com/aKulBAes0e — Young Stoner Life Records (@YSLrecords) February 19, 2020

No way that’s true…….. sickening — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) February 19, 2020

We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿 — Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020

Yo wtf RIP pop smoke man… wtf — ? (@IDK) February 19, 2020

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

