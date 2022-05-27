Despite being persona non grata in the music industry for the past six months or so, Travis Scott remains as popular as ever among sneakerheads. Today, his latest collaboration with Nike dropped — and unfortunately for his fans, the shoes proved as scarce as a recent Travis headlining performance.

The culprit in this not-so-mysterious case of the missing shoes — as it so often is — was SNKRS, Nike’s app for bidding on the most coveted (or “hyped”) releases from its stocks. Whereas you’d go on the plain old Nike app for a pair of new LeBrons or general release Air Max, SNKRS is where you need to be for the latest Jordan retro or high-profile limited-edition release with artists like Travis or Billie Eilish.

However, ever since its release, it has been as much a source of frustration for fans as it has a resource — in fact, many times, it is more so. Nearly every new release day brings with it a slew of fans posting their “Ls” on social media, as the drawing system condemns many fans to the dicey proposition of the resale market, where they can get their latest grails, but only at a 200% markup (sometimes more). Today was no different, as the hotly-demanded Travis Scott Cact.us collection, consisting of a reconstructed Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1, disappeared faster than you could say, “It’s lit!” Those who did hit today met an immediate wave of hate from their peers.

Is this the day #SNKRS records its most L’s ever? 🫣 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) May 27, 2022

Fuck Nike, SNKRS and anybody who love em — IG: ThePrivateStock2 (@ThePrivateStock) May 27, 2022

If y’all got the Travis Scott sneakers from the SNKRS app fuck u. Hope ur dog vomits on ur bed — Steven Gonzalez (@bc_sta_) May 27, 2022

Everyone starting the day after taking another L Via Nike⁠ SNKRS App…pic.twitter.com/TlZPiRCQqL — alex (@AlexUlrichh) May 27, 2022

Does anyone else feel like they are in a toxic relationship with the SNKRS app? — Tradeblock – #1 Sneaker Trading App (@tradeblock_us) May 26, 2022

As God is my whitness, i didnt want either if of these and i got BOTH!!! Ive now hit 5 times in a row on SNKRS!! @SneakerPhetish @snkr_twitr pic.twitter.com/ruxxdT2d4u — Jayyyy (@bostonboy4lyfe) May 27, 2022

Only on @Nike SNKRS app where you can lose 4 different raffles…My brother and my cousin even tried and THEY DIDNT WIN EITHER. You’re telling me out of 12 tries.. no one could win ONE pair of shoes? Statistics aren’t even on your side. I’m done. — Watts TV (@WattsTV94) May 27, 2022

I never hit on a Travis shoe. If I don’t get a pair from Nike then I’m deleting the SNKRS app for a month.. mark my words. Do right, Nike. — JC (@sweeterjawns) May 27, 2022

Y’all be mad at the snkrs app still? lol just go into it assuming you about to lose. It hurts less. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Nita Bonita 💜 (@NitaBonitax) May 27, 2022

Me trying to get Travis Scott shoes on the SNKRS app pic.twitter.com/6W9ZziH5c8 — Austin N (@ArracetiA) May 27, 2022

There is some good news on the horizon for Travis fans, though. He makes his return to the festival scene at Primavera Sound in Brazil this summer, while his album Utopia is still waiting in the wings. Check out fans’ SNKRS laments above.