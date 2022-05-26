Disclaimer: While all of the products recommended here were chosen independently by our editorial staff, Uproxx may receive payment to direct readers to certain retail vendors who are offering these products for purchase. Welcome to SNX DLX your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. A new era of Travis Scott Nike collaborations is upon us, as this week brings the new Cactus Corporation capsule collection — a four sneaker drop with an accompanying apparel collection, which includes the highly anticipated Cactus Jack take on the Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1. This is the first Travis Scott Nike collaboration this year and for all that waiting we’re getting a pretty sizable drop, for the first time in Cactus Jack x Nike history, copping a pair from this collection doesn’t feel like an impossible task. That’s great news, but while we like all of the drops in this collection, nothing feels as essential as last year’s Fragment Design Travis Scott Jordan 1, or even this year’s Reverse Mocha Jordan 1, which is set to drop in July. We’re not complaining, just keeping it real. To complete the week we’ve also got the return of the Salehe Bembury Pollex Clog, the latest Jordans worth copping, and the new sh*t from New Balance. At 11 sneakers, it’s the biggest list we’ve ever featured on SNX. Let’s jump in!

Salehe Bembury Pollex Clog Salehe Bembury’s super popular Pollex Clogs are back, dropping in three new colorways this week that include urchin (lavender), stratus (white), and crocodile (green), so if you want to pick up a pair of Crocs that even the snobbiest sneakerheads will have to give you props for, these are those Crocs! The Pollex clog features a utilitarian inspired design with an adjustable (and removable) strap, enhanced traction, and strategically placed holes that allow for increased breathability in high heat areas of the foot, all atop that Classic Clog footbed that has made this previously hated brand so beloved in modern streetwear. If you already hate Crocs, the Pollex Clog won’t change your mind, but for fans of comfort-focused footwear, it rarely gets more comfortable and more stylish than this. The Pollex Clog tops Yeezy’s Foam RNNR, and we’re sure it kills Ye to know that. The Salehe Bembury Pollex Clog is out now for a retail price of $85. Pick up a pair from your favorite aftermarket site. Jordan 1 Element Light Curry and Sail Gore-Tex in spring? Whatever, we’ll take it. The Jordan 1 Element features a Gore-Tex-equipped water-proof and durable upper with nubuck leather overlays and a reflective wraparound Swoosh. The Light Curry and Sail colorway combines earthy orange tones on the overlays over an off-white base with red tongue branding. The Jordan 1 Element Light Curry and Sail is set to drop on May 24th for a retail price of $200. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 1 Heritage This is a no-brainer cop. It’s not a BRED or classic Chicago colorway, but the Heritage utilizes the same color palette and presents a Jordan 1 that looks classic while still looking slightly different than what we’re used to. The sneaker features a white clean white midsole under a matching leather base with a university red toe box and paneling and black tumbled leather accents on the heel. Rounding out the design is a red outsole and black laces. The Air Jordan 1 Heritage is set to drop on May 25th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 2 x UNION Grey Fog Made in celebration of the Jordan 2’s 35th Anniversary (RIP to the great Peter Moore, who designed the 2, as well as the 1) and dropped earlier this year, the UNION Nike Air Jordan 2 Grey Fog is getting an official Nike SNKRS release. This year’s earlier drop of the sneaker was a limited run and catered to sneakerheads in the Los Angeles area, but now sneakerheads nationwide can cop a pair so long as you get lucky on SNKRS.

Featuring a premium upper made from canvas and suede, the Grey Fog features a perforated suede mid-panel in place of the 2’s usual lizard-inspired construction, offering a reimagined design dressed in a more eye-catching color palette than your typical AJ2. UNION is showing brands that it’s cool to f*ck with the Jordan 2, so we’re hoping that means that other big labels take on the challenge to help prop up this previously underrated entry in the Jordan lineage. The Nike Air Jordan 2 Union Grey Fog is set to drop on May 26th for a retail price of $225. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Air Trainer 1 CACT.US Corp Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink It’s been almost a full year since the last Travis Scott Nike collaboration but to make up for all those quiet months Nike is going big — dropping the largest Travis Scott Swoosh collection to date. The CACT.US Corp collection is meant to mark the “next phase” in the partnership between the two big names. The CACT.US Corp collection consists of two different silhouettes in two different colorways, and first up on our roundup is this Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink Air Trainer 1. Featuring a small stash pocket at the heel with a removable shroud, this design combines the Air Trainer 1’s shape and Scott’s utilitarian aesthetic, resulting in the only Air Trainer 1 we’d ever call ‘post-apocalyptic.’ The Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink is set to drop on May 27th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Max 1 x CACT.US CORP CACT.US Gold If the CACT.US Corp Air Trainer 1 is looking a bit too Mad Max for you, this take on the Air Max 1 tones things down a bit. Featuring a faded gold all-over colorway, this Air Trainer 1 features a drawstring lacing system, nubuck and mesh overlays, and a rubberized Cactus Jack tongue logo. The sneaker also sports a backward swoosh on the right sneaker.

It still exudes a utilitarian vibe, but it looks more fit for the trail than an apocalyptic wasteland like the Air Trainer. The Air Max 1 x CACT.US Corp CACT.US Gold is set to drop on May 27th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like Flight Club.

Air Max 1 x CACT.US Corp CACT.US Brown The Air Max 1 CACT.US Brown features the same design as the previous entry, but we’re liking the way the accents pop more on this sneaker. The different design elements are just a bit easier to appreciate here, the embroidered straps pop more in this checkerboard brown, sail, and red colorway and overall we think it’s a more eye-catching design. Definitely try to cop this one first. The Air Max 1 x CACT.US Corp CACT.US Brown is set to drop on May 27th for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Trainer 1 x CACT.US Corp Grey Haze and Dusty Sage It’s amazing just how drastically different these alternate colorways look! The Grey Haze and Dusty Sage has that same post-apocalyptic Mad Max aesthetic that the Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink has, but the cooler color palette just gives this sneaker a totally different vibe. It’s more futuristic and isn’t a far cry from what UNION is doing with the Air Jordan 2. UNION did it better though. Sorry Travis but, step it up. The Nike Air Trainer 1 x CACT.US CORP Grey Haze and Dusty Sage is set to drop on May 27th for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Air Jordan 5 Regal Pink It’s a little late for Easter, but if you’ve ever wanted to rock a pastel pair of Air Jordan 5s, this is your only shot! The Regal Pink features a watercolor-inspired upper with reflective accents throughout and sits atop an icy glow in the dark outsole. It doesn’t look like your typical Jordan 5 colorway and we love it for that. The Air Jordan 5 Regal Pink is set to drop on May 27th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Air Jordan 5 Green Bean As much as we love the pastel tones on the Regal Pink Jordan 5 we get that bright colors aren’t for everyone, and so does Nike, which is why this week also brings the Green Bean Jordan 5. This colorway is one of the silhouette’s most coveted, originally dropping in 2006.

The Green Bean features faded green accents on the sneakers lining, tongue, Jumpman, shark tooth, and midsole with an all-over silver upper with a slight reflective sheen and an icy outsole. The Air Jordan 5 Green Bean is set to drop on May 28th for a retail price of $210. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.