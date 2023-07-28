At long last, Travis Scott’s highly anticipated album Utopia is out. Since its midnight release, fans have been listening and evaluating, and a common conclusion many have come to is that Utopia is super reminiscent of Kanye West’s beloved 2013 album Yeezus. In fact, the Kanye album was actually a trending topic on Twitter this morning (July 28) due to the volume of Utopia comparisons.

One popular tweet reads, “Kanye dropped Yeezus in 2013 and we all praised for sounding futuristic… 10 years later, we’re seeing it’s influence loud and clear [goat emojis].” Another says, “The Yeezus influence on Utopia is insane,” and another user noted, “this lowkey like trav’s Yeezus.” Somebody else tweeted, “This post is starting to make sense ‘Yetopia’ Utopia is literally a sister album to YEEZUS the Kanye influence is ridiculous you would think Kanye produced the whole album Travis is really a Kanye Protégés.”

Kanye dropped Yeezus in 2013 and we all praised for sounding futuristic… 10 years later, we’re seeing it’s influence loud and clear 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/zcMCYlLWen — Jah Talks Music (@JahTalksMusic) July 28, 2023

The Yeezus influence on Utopia is insane pic.twitter.com/Mzx0zFRIB1 — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 28, 2023

This post is starting to make sense “Yetopia” Utopia is literally a sister album to YEEZUS the Kanye influence is ridiculous you would think Kanye produced the whole album Travis is really a Kanye Protégés pic.twitter.com/1vNk012k6e — TheLifeOfPoonda (@poondaYZY) July 28, 2023

There are those who see Utopia as essentially Yeezus taken in a different direction. One Twitter user wrote, “Travis Scott took Yeezus and said ‘what if this was maximalist?'” Another said, “Utopia is Travis Scott doing experimental/vibes in the same sonic space as Yeezus.”

Travis Scott took Yeezus and said "what if this was maximalist?" — DID TRAVIS DROP UTOPIA WITH A KANYE FT (@didjesusdrop) July 28, 2023

Utopia is Travis Scott doing experimental/vibes in the same sonic space as Yeezus. — Sowmya Krishnamurthy (@SowmyaK) July 28, 2023

As some have noted, West did have some involvement with this album: He’s a producer and writer on “Thank God” and also co-wrote “God’s Country,” for example.

Kanye influence on utopia: – Thank god (produced by Kanye)

– Modern jam (OG beat for I am a god)

– Gods country (Old Kanye leak)

– Telekinesis (old Kanye leak) Don’t get me started on the songs where it literally sounds like I’m playing Yeezus — idriss (@TheArabMclovin) July 28, 2023

Check out some more reactions below.

Some tracks stronger than others but overall UTOPIA is very consistent. The Yeezus influence was unexpected but done really well and the features were mostly fire And the fact that KPOP somehow fits on the album shows how versatile it ended up being 7.5/10 first listen https://t.co/AHWOZsfiKo pic.twitter.com/JDLYQG0lFT — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) July 28, 2023

All Utopia did was reaffirm my belief that Yeezus is a classic album. Utopia sounding like one too… Gotta have some different convos about Trav pic.twitter.com/6q1lUV4Ny6 — T.B. (@Indie_Tim) July 28, 2023

Utopia is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.