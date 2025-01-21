It’s been a while since we’ve had a Grammy Awards ceremony that was hosted by somebody other than Trevor Noah. Well, that streak won’t end this year: It was just announced that Noah is returning to host the 2025 Grammys, as Variety reports.

Recently, there were rumors this year’s ceremony would be postponed, but a letter from Harvey Mason Jr. (Recording Academy CEO) and Tammy Hurt (the chair of the Academy’s board of trustees) refuted that, saying in part, “This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours. In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else. The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

In a 2022 interview, Noah explained why he continues to host the Grammys, saying, “I’m enjoying the fact that we’re juggling flaming swords. Just putting it all together, combining different genres, getting the musicians in sync with each other and the audience, keeping the audience in tune with what’s happening. One of my favorite things about the Grammys as a whole is it is one of the few places where you get to experience artists in their rawest element, which is performing their music live. Brandi Carlile performing a song live and you’re hearing her voice and listening to her play her instruments — there’s nothing like it. You develop a deep appreciation for what these people are doing beyond just the music that they make.”