Now that he’s in his post-The Daily Show career, Trevor Noah is making it clear that he’s no stranger to innovation. In a bold new move, Noah produced a new comedy special on an unexpected platform: Fortnite.

The wildly popular online game has featured several musical performances in recent years, but Noah thinks Fortnite can go one step further and be a destination for comedy as well. The comedian’s calling the project JokeNite, and the first special is already live on the platform.

“With JokeNite Royale, we’re blending two things my mom never wanted me to get into, comedy and gaming,” Noah said in a statement. “I’m excited to step into this uncharted territory, breaking down traditional barriers and offering a fresh, dynamic way for fans to experience comedy.”

The first special features comedians Matthew Broussard, Preacher Lawson, Scott Seiss and Marcia Belsky who all performed in a Fortnite outfit, “against the backdrop of a digitally rendered comedy club.”

JokeNite launched on Wednesday night, and here’s how you can watch it via The Hollywood Reporter:

It’s at island code 6296-7829-6524 if you want to experience it for yourself, or on the “Epic Picks” section of the discovery page.

Noah’s JokeNite project also arrives on the heels of a massive investment from Disney into Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite.

In a press release to CNBC, Disney announced that it’s dropped $1.5 billion into a partnership with Epic to create an “entertainment universe” where anyone can “play, watch, shop and engage with content, characters and stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)