The last Tupac verse hip-hop heads heard was an AI-generated release during Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s monumental rap beef. Every so often, whispers that unreleased music from the late icon is on the way surfaces online. However, it appears something as officially come from years of rumors.

According to TMZ, you could own three never heard before verses from Tupac for a mere $250,000. Moments In Time is currently offering one hardcore collector access to a piece of the hip-hop heavy weight’s discography pre-Death Row Records.

The description of the online listing reads: “In late 1990/early 1991 Tupac composed and recorded an unreleased album for a group called Jesse and the Kidz. It was never released due to the tragic death of one of the band members. Not only are the lyrics totally unknown–the recordings of 3 of the album’s songs with Tupac in the lead are as well.”

On paper, the songs (“Leave Us Kidz Alone,” “Streetz Got Ya Babies,” and “Bedtime Storiez”) appear to be rather youthful compared to his more revered works. Still, this hip-hop artifact is sure to gain traction.

As with most things, there is one small catch. In the fine print of Moments In Time’s posting, the times (lyrics and audio) are “available only for private sale.”

Essentially, just like with the Wu-Tang Clan’s infamous Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album, once you purchase the items you can not release it publicly. Well, at least not without the permission of Tupac’s estate.

Moments In Time is currently taking offers for the Tupac goodies. Find more information here.