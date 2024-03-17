50 Cent’s original series, BMF, is all about the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family. The public remembers the real-life enterprise as ‘Blowin’ Money Fast,’ thanks to its many references in rap music. But its latest episode shows that writers are the ones speedy through materials. Users online have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the show for what they believe to be a historical inaccuracy and a questionable casting decision.

In its latest episode, “Sanctuary” (Season 3, Episode 3), the series’ main character, Meech (played by Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., yes, that’s his actual father) so, happens to run into the late Tupac (played by Mason Douglas). The episode’s description explains that the encounter, seemingly inspired by true events, would’ve taken place at the Jack the Rapper Weekend in 1993.

However, users online couldn’t help but clown the series for the ‘off-brand’ portrayal of the rap legend. Others called about the series from time jumping, making the encounter highly unlikely.

Check out a few of the responses below.

“‘BMF’ can’t be serious with this TEMU version of Tupac,” wrote one user.

BMF can't be serious with this TEMU version of Tupac 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/egNxRlazFG — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 15, 2024

“Boy, what da f*ck LMAO,” penned a user.

Boy what da fuck LMAO pic.twitter.com/3bpr0UWKit — INeedAToyotaSupraByTomorrow☄️👻 (@Mayberrykush) March 17, 2024

“And people thought it couldn’t get any worse than Anthony Mackie’s version of Tupac,” laughed one user.

And people thought it couldn’t get any worse than Anthony Mackie’s version of Tupac pic.twitter.com/aBwPUSIo8A — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 15, 2024

“3Pac,” joked another.

3Pac 😂 — Lovro GloGang  🇭🇷 (@L0VR0DuGloGang) March 15, 2024

“TUPAC NOTSHUR,” added another.

Some users attempted to defend the scene by verifying the event details. “For everyone confused, Meech is attending the 1993 Jack the Rapper convention; that’s why Tupac is bald. They briefly show us the Wu-Tang Clan and Kid n Play, too,” explained one user.

For everyone confused, Meech is attending the 1993 Jack the Rapper convention, that’s why Tupac is bald. They briefly show us the Wu Tang Clan and Kid n Play too #BMFStarz pic.twitter.com/4D2U8Ma9El — Tally B. (@mtvtacallya) March 15, 2024

But others were going for the breakdown. “It’s supposed to be 1990/91 in the show, though, not 93. Season 1 was 89. Timelines aren’t matching up, and that’s where the confusion is stemming from,” replied a user.

it’s supposed to be 1990/91 in the show though, not 93. season 1 was 89. timelines aren’t matching up n that’s where the confusion is stemming from. — 👨🏽‍💻 (@malikxreese) March 16, 2024

Here’s actually photos of what Tupac actually wore to the Jack the Rapper events in Atlanta in 1992. I find it lazy to just put a bandana on a bald guy & say “this is pac,” they were better off doing similar fits like this #BMF pic.twitter.com/m09TXSGgjH — MO’ BLUES. (@ROZtheCreator) March 16, 2024

BMF is exclusively available on Starz. To watch the latest episode, click here.