Amongst fans, Drake is known by many nicknames, including the 6 God, Drizzy, Certified Lover Boy, and Champagne Papi. But the “First Person Shooter” rapper’s latest jab at Kendrick Lamar has users online calling him the technology tyrant.

Seemingly unsatisfied with the reaction to his first diss response (“Push Ups“) aimed at his longtime frenemy, today (April 20), Drake doubled back with “Taylor Made Freestyle.”

As he had hoped, the track quickly gained traction online, but not for the lyrics. Despite his extreme dislike for AI-generated verses, Drake dialed his petty notch up a level to formulate some bars for Snoop Dogg and the late Tupac.

On “Push Ups,” when Drake claimed to receive more love in Lamar’s hometown (Compton), folks laughed. So, Drake took it into his own hand to secure the co-signs from California’s biggest rappers, even if it is artificial. While most responses online aren’t in Drake’s favor, dubbing the move “clownish.” Others have applauded him for putting a spin on Lamar’s AI-generated onscreen cameos from stars the state proudly embraced (Nipsey Hussle, Kobe Bryant, and more) in the music video for “The Heart Part 5.”

Tupac’s estate hasn’t responded to having been inserted into the ongoing war of words between the emcees. However, Snoop surely had a good laugh at it. View his response below.