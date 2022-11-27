Ty Dolla Sign revealed that he was hospitalized this past Saturday (November 26) following a skateboarding accident. The singer and go-to R&B hook master shared a photo of himself to Instagram laying in a hospital bed. As the photo was vaguely captioned, this sent fans into a panic.

Several of his collaborators and peers in the industry sent well wishes his way, including Khalid, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, 03 Greedo, and Rich The Kid, the latter of who told Ty, “Brother get well.”

Shortly after, Ty took to his Instagram story to explain exactly what happened.

“They just let me out [of the hospital]. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God,” he said. “Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more.”

Also in his post, he thanked pro-skater Dashawn Jordan, leading fans to believe they were together at the time of the accident. He also thanked his daughter, Jailynn, for standing by his side while he was in the hospital.

At the time of writing, the extent and specificities of the skateboarding accident have not been shared.

