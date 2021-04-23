After delivering two projects to fans in 2020, Boss Man and Nobody Safe with NBA Youngboy, Rich The Kid quickly got to work at the beginning of the new year with his Lucky 7 EP. Just three months removed from that project, it seems like the “New Freezer” rapper has a lot more in store for his supporters in 2021. Rich The Kid returned with his latest single, “Richard Millie Patek,” a record named after the highly expensive Richard Millie and Patek Philippe watches. The track arrives with an accompanying video that sees him celebrating the pair of wristwatches, both of which can be found sitting comfortably on his wrist while turning up with women and large sums of money around him.

Rich The Kid’s Lucky 7 EP was highlighted by his “Nasty” song and video featuring some of today’s best and newest female rappers: Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Flo Milli. While that was good moment for the rapper, its release was surrounded by controversy. Prior to the EP’s release he was sued by Fashion Nova for breach of contract and was ordered to pay his former manager $1.1 million. He also had to cough up $300,000 for skipping rent and wrecking a mansion. After the arrival of Lucky 7, he was reportedly arrested at an airport for carrying a loaded gun.

Press play on the “Richard Millie Patek” video above.