03 Greedo Says The Death Of Drakeo The Ruler ‘Really Crushed Me’

Although it has been more than a month since the death of Drakeo The Ruler, tributes continue to roll in, highlighting just how much he meant to the hip-hop world. The latest one comes from Drakeo’s incarcerated “Out The Slums” collaborator 03 Greedo, who shared a remembrance on his Instagram page.

I wanted to wait until I felt like a lot of the clout posts died down because this one really crushed me. I lost a lot of homies, family, and industry friends while I’ve been locked up but to lose my evil twin f*cked me up. I wake up every day wishing I made parole so I could convince you to move out of LA with me and focus on the music. To lose your n****s you made your first millions with before even coming home to enjoy it is mind-blowing. Coming home to Shoreline broken up and no Ketchy or Drakeo — we still have so many hot songs we haven’t shown the world.

In the post, Greedo not only laments the death of Drakeo but also that of Drakeo’s Stinc Team artist Ketchy The Great, who was killed in a car accident months before Drakeo was stabbed to death backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival, as well as the breakup of Shoreline Mafia, with whom Greedo and Drakeo had frequently collaborated as part of LA’s new underground scene.

Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the state of Texas for gun and drug possession in 2018, as Drakeo faced his own potentially lengthy sentence for attempted murder and gang association in LA. With the tragedy of Drakeo’s death comes the additional loss of the two men’s promised reunion. You can read Greedo’s full post below.