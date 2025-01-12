Outside of his notable public relationships (Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner, and Avril Lavigne), Tyga is a notorious ladies’ man.

Yesterday (January 10), during the “Go Loko” rapper’s livestream one secret admirer proved that. To celebrate the forthcoming 10-year anniversary of his Fan of a Fan: The Album with Chris Brown, Tyga held a celebratory broadcast on Twitch (viewable here). Prior to the online event, Tyga encouraged supported to send in gifts for the segment, Freaky Fan Mail. Well, one fan remained true to theme by sending in a used pair of panties and a bra, which disgusted Tyga.

After opening the package and taking a look inside, he expressed his immediate disinterest. “I don’t even want to touch it,” he said. “I don’t even want to show y’all what’s in this, honestly. I might need some gloves.”

But with viewers begging to know what he received, Tyga reluctantly pushed forward. Eventually, Tyga pulled the bra out, in which the panties were attached. As he began to examine the items more closely, he released the undergarment was supposedly soiled.

“Oh, my God,” he yelled. “These motherf*ckers are dirty. This is actually kind of nasty.”

Although Tyga attempted to laugh it off, he couldn’t shake how unsettling the gift was. “People send crazy sh*t all the time,” he said. “The bra would’ve been cool, but [the panties] nah.”

Even with a nickname like T-Raw, Tyga clearly has sanitary boundaries.