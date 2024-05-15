As festival season continues and a blazing hot summer approaches, a cool, refreshing drink is always in order. Over the past five years, seltzers and canned beverages have seen a boom in popularity at pool parties, outdoor concerts, and conventions. Ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs) and spiked seltzers like White Claw, Truly, and Ranch Water have made for fun beverage options, as they are light, refreshing, and pair nicely with days spent in the sun. One of the newest entries in the RTD space is Sprinter — a canned vodka soda that packs on the fruit flavor without tasting overly synthetic.

Sprinter was founded by Kylie Jenner, who developed the beverage with beverage development expert Chandra Richter over the course of the past year. Now, the Kardashians and Jenners may be polarizing figures — but when they have a hit, they have a hit. There’s Kim Kardashian, with her Skims athleisurewear, which has been received well by fitness enthusiasts; Kendall Jenner, whose tequila has surprised every critic (and is championed often by Uproxx); and now Kylie.

But with all of their money and access, the family does seem to have good taste and avoids cutting corners. Which is a wordy way of saying that Sprinter is going to be a hit. Or, to be more precise, it was always going to be a hit — but it’s good enough to have staying power.

Sprinter comes in four different flavors — black cherry, peach, grapefruit, and lime. In all four of those flavors, the fruit flavor and the sweetness are far more noticeable than the vodka flavor. Meaning that if you down a few in a hurry they just might sneak up on you.

Here’s out rundown of all four flavors:

Grapefruit

Our personal favorite was the grapefruit flavor, which boasts a palate reminiscent of Squirt soda. It’s delicious and bright — perfect for poolside.

Black Cherry

The booze factor is probably most noticeable in the black cherry flavor, making it the go-to for the RTD cocktail purists. A slight vodka kick with a faint fruity aftertaste, Jenner and Richter crafted a flavor that will satisfy even the most particular of consumers.

Peach

Perhaps the most approachable flavor was the peach flavor. This one is the sweetest of the bunch, with a taste comparable to a peach Fanta, diluted with La Croix. The aftertaste is similar to that of Haribo Peach Rings. A little sweet for a vodka aficionado, but an ideal seltzer for people who really aren’t into seltzers.

Lime