Tyga Was Attacked With A Knife By Blac Chyna, According To Kylie Jenner

Pop media followers are likely familiar with all the drama the Kardashian family gets up to, but today, one member of the family revealed just how wild things have gotten when the cameras aren’t rolling. The tale in question includes two unofficial family members, rappers Blac Chyna and Tyga, who dated Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, respectively, in 2016. Now, Chyna is suing the Kardashians for $100 million in damages for emailing E! network executives about Chyna’s relationship with Rob and possibly having the couple’s planned spin-off show axed, costing Chyna potential profits.

While the family denies putting Rob & Chyna on the chopping block, they admit to contacting the network about the relationship, which they described as “toxic.” Now that the trial has begun, they’re talking about just how toxic it got. Kylie Jenner, who testified today, explained why the family was so concerned, describing Blac Chyna as violent toward not only Rob but other members of the family as well — including Tyga, who she’d previously dated. Jenner said that Tyga showed her a six-inch scar on his arm, which he said was caused by a knife attack by Chyna, with whom he shares a child.

It isn’t the first time Chyna was accused of erratic behavior. In December 2021, she was accused of holding a woman hostage at her hotel in Sacramento, while a viral video of Chyna yelling at airport travelers to get vaccinated was also attributed to drugs.