Fans on Twitter have found themselves flabbergasted by a news item that is currently spreading like wildfire revolving around influencer turned rapper Blac Chyna. Chyna is being accused of holding a woman hostage in a hotel room during a wild, “drug-fueled” party, and people aren’t sure what to think. While it isn’t the first time Blac Chyna has gone viral for unusual behavior, the situation is much different than her previous public outburst.

It doesn’t help that the story was initially reported by tabloid newspaper The Sun, which isn’t exactly known for its journalistic standards. According to The Sun, the woman and her friend were invited to Chyna’s hotel suite at the Sacramento Sheraton for drinks. The woman’s friend, who allegedly caught the incident on camera, said that Chyna became “agitated” and turned on them. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*ck up’ or she’d beat both our asses,” he said.

#BlacChyna allegedly held a woman against her will during a drug fueled party. She is currently under police investigation pic.twitter.com/CmoTGcab4r — Dee Rob 🌻 (@Yesthatsdee_) December 9, 2021

However, he said that when the two tried to leave, “she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.” After waiting in the hall for 20 minutes, members of Chyna’s entourage knocked on the door, at which point the woman can be seen fleeing the room and crying. The Sun reports that according to the Sacramento Police Department, “A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported.”

Fans on Twitter were less than credulous, posting their disbelief at the wild story. Check out their responses below.

BLAC CHYNA HELD SOMEONE CAPTIVE ???!?!!? pic.twitter.com/mlUVS98E2b — Ry 🗯 (@Ryu_vivu) December 9, 2021

im always so weary of white women tears lowkey, like what exactly did blac chyna do that had her acting so traumatized bc from what i’ve gathered chyna was tryna stop her from leaving the party drunk https://t.co/YJkplsO9JU — hormone monstress 🌸 (@doseofdesxo) December 9, 2021

I’m holding my tongue on the Blac Chyna situation until more information comes out cuz this ain’t the first time white women tears have sounded false alarms pic.twitter.com/7heXAIdQIB — Mint 💚 (@mint_tibb) December 9, 2021