People Can’t Believe A Wild Report Of Blac Chyna Allegedly Holding A Woman Hostage At Her Hotel

Fans on Twitter have found themselves flabbergasted by a news item that is currently spreading like wildfire revolving around influencer turned rapper Blac Chyna. Chyna is being accused of holding a woman hostage in a hotel room during a wild, “drug-fueled” party, and people aren’t sure what to think. While it isn’t the first time Blac Chyna has gone viral for unusual behavior, the situation is much different than her previous public outburst.

It doesn’t help that the story was initially reported by tabloid newspaper The Sun, which isn’t exactly known for its journalistic standards. According to The Sun, the woman and her friend were invited to Chyna’s hotel suite at the Sacramento Sheraton for drinks. The woman’s friend, who allegedly caught the incident on camera, said that Chyna became “agitated” and turned on them. “Suddenly out of nowhere Chyna just yelled at my friend to ‘shut the f*ck up’ or she’d beat both our asses,” he said.

However, he said that when the two tried to leave, “she shut the door behind me and kept my friend in the room.” After waiting in the hall for 20 minutes, members of Chyna’s entourage knocked on the door, at which point the woman can be seen fleeing the room and crying. The Sun reports that according to the Sacramento Police Department, “A dispute between two parties occurred, and the incident was resolved at the scene by the individuals involved. No injuries were reported.”

Fans on Twitter were less than credulous, posting their disbelief at the wild story. Check out their responses below.

