If you gave up hope that any rappers or social media personalities would take a responsible view of COVID vaccines after Nicki Minaj’s “swollen balls” fiasco, Blac Chyna is here to restore some of your faith in humanity. The “My Word” rapper became an unexpected pro-vaccine hero on Twitter after a fan’s video of her yelling at fellow travelers in the Miami International Airport to “just get the shot” went viral.

In the video, Chyna can be seen standing with her crew, yelling at someone offscreen to “go get the f*cking vaccine and stop being stupid, ho.” Unfortunately, the viral moment was couched inside a concerning, disjointed speech that had some wondering whether Blac Chyna was okay, but when one of the biggest entertainers in the world is telling people to do their own research and retweeting the conspiracy buffs on Fox News, I guess you accept any imperfect messenger you can get to counteract the destructive forces of vaccine skeptics (we’re at three-quarters of a million people dead, come on, people).

Blac Chyna is trending on Twitter over outburst at Miami International Airport telling people to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/xo9IgKvZCl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2021

Fans quickly latched onto the video, launching Blac Chyna onto Twitter’s trending topics list with their reactions. While most approved of her outburst, a few worried that it might have been sparked by substance abuse and hoped that she would seek treatment. You can see more reactions below.

