The Kardashians have had a rough few weeks, from allegedly photoshopping their children to being dissed by “the woman from Will & Grace.” Now, the family is in court against Rob Kardashian’s ex Blac Chyna, and it is becoming hard for the judge to find suitable jurors for the case.

While selecting the jury for the trial, potential jurors were asked if they had opinions on reality TV. According to Page Six, one man, who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s said he had never seen the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, though he had seen Kim’s infamous sex tape.

“I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case,” the man said. The comment drew laughter from other jurors, which made Kris shake her head, and Khloe allegedly try to comfort her sister Kim. The man insisted he wouldn’t be right for the juror because he would be “replaying that sex tape over and over again.” That’s one way to get out of jury duty!

The family has been preparing for a trial against Blac Chyna, who sued the Kardashian-Jenner family in 2017, alleging that they purposely sabotaged her reality show. She had called the family “media predators” and is seeking millions in return for her canceled reality show, Rob And Chyna.

The Kardashians, the family’s latest reality show, just premiered on Hulu earlier this month after ending their 20-season run on E! last summer. Maybe the family should consider taking a short break, just for a bit!