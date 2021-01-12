After kicking off UPROXX Sessions for the new year with Dallas veteran Dorrough last week, this week we switch things up with the up-and-coming Blac Chyna, who drops by the studio with a two-song medley of “Cash Only” and the Keak Da Sneak-sampling “My Word.”

Chyna, who was originally known as a stripper and music video model before becoming a reality show star thanks to her association with Rob Kardashian, decided to try her hand at music in 2017. Although she’s since had a few false starts, she maintains that her passion for music is genuine and that does shine through in her 2020 single “My Word,” which not only sample Keak Da Sneak but also features his fellow Bay Area legend Too Short — a pivotal co-sign for the burgeoning career of Blac Chyna. She was also recently featured on PornHub’s 2020 Valentine’s Day album and in the video for Tekashi 69’s “Tutu.”

Watch Blac Chyna’s UPROXX Sessions performance above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.