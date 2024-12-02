Tyla’s Steamy ‘Shake Ah’ Video Brings South African Swag To Brazil

After sharing a music video for “Push 2 Start” from the deluxe version of her self-titled debut album, South African singer Tyla has dropped another visual from the project, this time for the posse cut “Shake Ah.” The song features three more South African rising stars: EZ Maestro, Optimist, and Tony Duardo.

The four artists bring their talents and unique cultural flair to a new continent in the steamy clip, wining it up at a Carnival-inspired party in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Toward the end, Tyla dons a mas outfit bedecked in feathers and jewels, uniting the two cultures in the way that only she can.

Even as she continues to promote Tyla, Tyla appears to have already gotten started on the next phase of her career. Late last month, she released a new song, “Tears,” as a promotional single alongside Coke Studio. She also announced a hometown show in Johannesburg on December 4, which is one heck of a way to close out a year that included dropping her debut and nabbing a Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance thanks to her breakout hit, “Water.”

Watch Tyla’s “Shake Ah” video featuring EZ Maestro, Optimist, and Tony Duardo above.

Tyla’s deluxe self-titled album is out now via Epic Records. You can find more information here.