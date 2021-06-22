Tyler The Creator Road Trips In His Flirtatious ‘Wusyaname’ Video

Tyler The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost rollout continues with the retro-styled, flirtatious video for its latest single “Wusyaname.” As with previous videos, the narrative revolves around Tyler’s pursuit (in character as Tyler Baudelaire) of actress Helena Howard, who appears to be in a relationship with Odd Future’s Taco. Tyler teased the storyline with his “Side Street” album trailer, while the opening monologue in “Wusyaname” mirrors a similar speech in the video for “Lumberjack.” Also as in “Lumberjack,” “Wusyaname” features shouted ad-libs from DJ Drama.

The lyrics to the new track find Tyler making a play on an unknown woman over a sample of ’90s R&B group H-Town’s “Back Seat (Wit No Sheets).” “You pick a spot, I’ll pick a tail number, we can be tourists,” he beckons. “Let’s go to Cannes and watch a couple indie movies that you never heard of.” The video ends once again with a title card featuring the new aesthetic for the Call Me If You Get Lost era, as well as its unofficial, sitcom-esque theme song.

In addition to putting out the album in just three days, on June 25, Tyler is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards this weekend.

Watch the video for “Wusyaname” above.

Call Me If You Get Lost is out 6/25 via Columbia Records. Get it here.