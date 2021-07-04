Prior to almost two weeks ago, it’d been two years since Tyler The Creator graced the world with an album. His last effort was 2019’s Igor, a project that saw the rapper take a big step away from his trademark style. This step proved beneficial as it topped the charts and earned him a Grammy award for Best Rap Album. Fast-forward to the present and Tyler is seeing similar success with his sixth album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The project, which the rapper released last month, became his second consecutive chart-topping album after it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The album reached the top of the chart thanks to 169,000 album units sold. This number is comprised of 114,000 streaming equivalent album units, backed by 152.96 million on-demand streams of the project’s songs. It also posted a total of 55,000 pure album sales. It should also be noted that if album sales were deducted from Tyler’s first-week numbers, Call Me If You Get Lost still would have gone No. 1 thanks to a strong streaming week.

Tyler’s album was accompanied by just one other debut within the top 10 positions of the chart this week. That would be Doja Cat’s Planet Her which checked in at No. 2 thanks to 109,000 units sold. Her album was boosted by a five-track deluxe reissue that arrived two days after the standard edition of Planet Her.

