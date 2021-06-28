We’re only a few days removed from the release of Doja Cat’s new album Planet Her, but as has become tradition, a deluxe edition of the record has already been released. On the brand new expanded edition of the album, Doja brings some more guests into her world, as it includes the Eve-featuring “Tonight” and the Gunna collaboration “Why Why.”

On top of that, there’s also an extended edition of her The Weeknd collaboration “You Right,” which bumps the song from three minutes in length up to four, as well as two unaccompanied Doja songs, “Up And Down” and “Ride.”

Of Doja’s Planet Her collaborations in general, Uproxx’s Bianca Gracie noted in her review of the album, “One of Doja’s best traits is how she shapeshifts her sound to compliment guests. Along with ‘You Right,’ she’s a gracious host on Planet Her, melding her tone to pair with Ariana Grande’s signature sultry coos on ‘I Don’t Do Drugs’ and pumps up Young Thug for a glorious battle of the rap weirdos on ‘Payday.'”

Listen to the new Eve and Gunna collaborations above, stream Planet Her (Deluxe) below, and revisit our review of the original album here.

Planet Her is out now via Kemosabe Records/RCA Records. Get it here.