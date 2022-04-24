Tyler The Creator’s success with Call Me If You Get Lost has lasted nearly a year at this point. It was just a few weeks ago that the rapper’s sixth album gave him his second Grammy award after it won in the Best Rap Album category at this year’s show. It joined 2019’s Igor as his only Grammy-winning projects. After his most recent win, Tyler made sure to thank his fans and troll DJ Khaled (again). Now, Tyler has a new opportunity to do the former (and maybe the latter) thanks to Call Me If You Get Lost reclaiming the top spot on the Billboard albums chart.

In its return to No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost sold 59,000 album units on the Billboard 200 chart dated April 30, 2022. That number is comprised of 51,000 pure album sales with 49,500 of that being vinyl LP sales. With that, Tyler sixth’s album earned itself the largest sales week for a hip-hop album on vinyl, or for a solo male album on vinyl, since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. The previous record for a male artist was held by Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen which sold 41,500 vinyl copies in its first week back in December. The overall record since 1991 is held by Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) which dished out 114,000 vinyl LPs in its first week back in November.

Tyler’s return to No. 1 also comes after he livestreamed his Los Angeles Call Me If You Get Lost tour stop on Amazon music.