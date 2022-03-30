If you didn’t get tickets to Tyler The Creator‘s sold-out Call Me If You Get Lost tour, you’re still in luck: Fans of the “Lumberjack” rapper can stream tomorrow’s LA show tomorrow.

The concert, taking place at the Crypto.com Arena, will be available to stream for free via Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and the Amazon Music app.

“Tyler The Creator infuses culture with his bold talent and first-rate artistry,” said Alaina Bartels, Amazon Studios’ head of talent synergy and specials. “He is a true phenomenon who effortlessly pushes creative boundaries with his music and storytelling, and we can’t wait to give his fans a front-row seat to this memorable concert. This livestream event showcases how Prime Video and Amazon Music continue to be destinations where artists can bring their big ideas and content dreams to make them a reality, with support across multiple Amazon businesses.”

In addition to Tyler, fans will also see performances from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown. Those unable to watch the concert as it streams will be able to watch it on-demand after the show.

“Tyler The Creator is such an important artist, and we can’t wait to bring his show into the homes of music fans around the globe,” said Tim Hinshaw, Amazon Music’s head of hip-hop and R&B. “Tyler has gone above and beyond with this tour, constructing elaborate stadium-sized productions for his music, and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the full spectacle of this show with this livestream.”

Tyler isn’t the only hip-hop act taking to Amazon. This weekend, rapper J. Cole will also partner with Amazon Music to stream his Dreamville Festival live.