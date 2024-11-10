Tyler The Creator is a bona fide troll and proud of it. But the “Take Your Mask Off” rapper’s sense of humor is what has helped him amass an impressive fan base.

Today (November 10), Tyler The Creator found a way to inject his quirky side after drumming up an impromptu question-and-answer session with his followers on X (formerly Twitter). One follower’s confession about Chromakopia track “Sticky,” which features GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, And Young Buck.

“‘Sticky’ took a couple listens to click, great song,” wrote one fan.

Almost immediately, Tyler chimed in with a hilarious reaction to the message, writing: “No lie lmfao I realized folks that don’t like that song wear sunscreen by default hahahahaha (I’m generalizing).”

No one’s feathers were ruffled by Tyler’s response. In fact, the original respondent found the message to be quite funny. While others joined i to praise the track’s cultural impact.

Tyler The Creator’s chart-topping album has earned high remarks from fans and critics alike. But prior to its release, Mike Dean accused Tyler The Creator of making “racist sh*t” after he shared a snippet seemingly calling out Lil Yachty’s mentee Ian.

Chromakopia is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.